Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Retractable Emergency Line (PBT-4131)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a reusable caution tape product to serve as an attention-getting blockade," said one of two inventors, from Gilbert ̧ Ariz., "so we invented the RETRACTABLE EMERGENCY LINE. Our environmentally friendly and attention-getting design would help keep people safe, and it can be saved for future use."

The patent-pending invention provides reusable caution tape for police and fire departments. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tear down caution tape and throw it away. As a result, it offers added safety and environmental protection. It also could help save costs. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for police and fire departments. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4131, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

