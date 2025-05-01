403
Raffles Udaipur Honoured With 'Most Luxurious Spa Resort' At The Global Spa Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 2025 – Nestled on a private island amidst the tranquil waters of Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur has been recognised as the Most Luxurious Spa Resort at the Global Spa Awards 2025. This honour celebrates the resort's devotion to creating rare and refined wellness experiences. Thoughtfully curated and deeply personal, these experiences are shaped by the cultural richness of Rajasthan and the storied elegance of Raffles. Grounded in grace and attuned to the spirit of wellbeing, the spa at Raffles Udaipur offers a serene retreat where heritage meets contemporary refinement.
From ancient healing rituals to modern therapies, every journey is crafted with care by expert practitioners and delivered with quiet sophistication, elevating the everyday into the extraordinary.
Mr Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur shared: "At Raffles Udaipur, wellness is a quiet philosophy, woven into every detail and every guest encounter. This honour is a gracious affirmation of the path we follow each day, shaped by heritage, delivered with care and upheld by a team deeply committed to creating moments of true presence and renewal."
As Raffles Udaipur reaches this milestone, it continues to uphold its legacy of excellence. The resort welcomes the well-travelled to a world of elegance, discovery and graceful repose.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place. Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature. The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery. Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies. With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple. Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
