Intimates Brand Launches First And Only D2C Store With The Most Inclusive Size Range Available Online--Offering Three Times More Sizing Than Top Retailers (Up To 6X)
This launch comes at a time when 66% of U.S. women wear a D-cup or larger , yet only 47% of lingerie brands offer extended sizes-leaving millions without access to properly fitting, supportive lingerie.
"In a world where supply chain delays, rising tariffs, and fast fashion dominate, U.S. manufacturing allows us to craft garments with exceptional quality, longevity, and attention to detail-giving underrepresented curvy bodies the luxury, fit, and durability their smaller-sized peers have always had access to," says Sumiyyah Rasheed, founder and CEO of Alexis S Intimates, who started the company in 1997 in her living room with two second-hand sewing machines and a vision. Today, she leads a cutting-edge apparel company, using the same advanced robotic precision technology trusted by top global fashion manufacturers to produce high-quality, size-inclusive lingerie at scale.
While many brands rely on overseas production, where sizing inconsistencies and long lead times create challenges, Alexis S Intimates ensures precision and consistency by manufacturing entirely in the U.S.
"By investing in smart manufacturing, workforce development, and precision robotics, we've created a streamlined production process that ensures superior fit, durability, and faster turnaround times-offering an alternative to mass-market production."
Most brands stop at XL or 2X, but Alexis S Intimates offers apparel up to size 6X and bras in band sizes 36-48, and cup sizes D-N. Each bra features structured cups for lift, wider straps for comfort, and non-stretch panels for enhanced support. The debut D2C collection includes 30+ original designs across five colors, ensuring curvy women no longer have to choose between style and function.
With the global lingerie market expanding and consumer demand for well-fitting plus-size lingerie at an all-time high, Alexis S Intimates is setting a new standard for size inclusivity, high-quality craftsmanship, and accessible luxury.
The debut collection is now available exclusively at .
About Alexis S Intimates:
Alexis S Intimates is an independently owned, Black female-led lingerie brand redefining plus-size fashion with high-quality, expertly crafted designs that prioritize both support and style. After 25 years as a trusted B2B supplier, the brand is now D2C, offering the most inclusive size range available online-three times more sizing than top retailers, up to 6X. Founded by industry veteran and technical designer Sumiyyah A. Rasheed , who debuted her Ann Nahari plus-size fashion line at 2013 New York Fashion Week, the brand merges innovation and craftsmanship to deliver lingerie that fits beautifully and lasts. With in-house manufacturing and precision robotics, Alexis S Intimates ensures superior quality, sustainable production, and ethical U.S.-based manufacturing.
