In Odesa, Drone Hit Nova Poshta Branch Without Detonating

In Odesa, during a drone attack on the night of May 1, one of the Russian drones hit the cargo department of Nova Poshta without detonating.

The company reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, a Russian Shahed destroyed a part of one of the cargo departments of Nova Poshta in Odesa with a direct hit. Fortunately, the kamikaze drone did not detonate,” the statement said.

It is noted that the branch suffered serious damage.

The company added that it had deployed a mobile branch for shipments of up to 30 kg to avoid delays in delivery.

As of 12:10 a.m., the debris is being cleared. The total amount of damage is being determined. The employees of the branch were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a drone attack in Odesa damaged six high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, a Nova Poshta office, and seven cars. The affected buildings are currently without gas and electricity supply. All services are working at the scene.