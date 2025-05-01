In Odesa, Drone Hit Nova Poshta Branch Without Detonating
The company reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, a Russian Shahed destroyed a part of one of the cargo departments of Nova Poshta in Odesa with a direct hit. Fortunately, the kamikaze drone did not detonate,” the statement said.
It is noted that the branch suffered serious damage.
The company added that it had deployed a mobile branch for shipments of up to 30 kg to avoid delays in delivery.Read also: Strikes and killings must stop prior to seeking solution through talks – Zelensky
As of 12:10 a.m., the debris is being cleared. The total amount of damage is being determined. The employees of the branch were not injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a drone attack in Odesa damaged six high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, a Nova Poshta office, and seven cars. The affected buildings are currently without gas and electricity supply. All services are working at the scene.
