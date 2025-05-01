Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges The Family Of A Journeyman Plumber Who Now Has Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Louisiana To Call The Gori Law Firm-Expect Better Compensation Results

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a former journeyman plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana to make financial compensation one of their top priorities and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms, their lawyers have decades worth of experience assisting people like this and they have an office in New Orleans.

"A journeyman plumber with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana would have had routine exposure to asbestos on the job-especially if they were working as a plumber before 1983. Almost every type of water pump, pipe insulation, boiler, hot water tank or furnace before the mid-1980s contained asbestos. It would have almost been impossible for a plumber not to encounter asbestos on the job before the mid-1980s. If the plumbing job, as an example, involved a boiler removal-replacement, or water pump replacement back then it would have almost been impossible not to encounter asbestos.

"If your loved one was a journeyman plumber in Louisiana and he now has mesothelioma or lung cancer please focus on compensation and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has our group's endorsement for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

