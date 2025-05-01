Infinity Rehab Partners With Tierra Rose Care Center

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Rehab , a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide therapy services for Tierra Rose Senior Living Community as of April 14, 2025.Tierra Rose is a family-owned business and has served the Salem area for over 30 years. The 10-acre campus provides intermediate care and memory care services. The campus features a vibrant, busy activities calendar, outdoor walking trails and duck pond, beauty salon, and library, among many other amenities.With this new partnership, Tierra Rose can elevate their current high-quality therapy and rehab services. Infinity Rehab expands their existing therapy services in the state of Oregon. Infinity Rehab is a leader in providing a full suite of therapy services for a variety of care facilities. Through their evidence-based Clinical Model, Infinity Rehab delivers therapy that improves outcomes and reduces rehospitalization rates.“We're proud to extend Infinity Rehab's therapy offerings to Tierra Rose,” said Mike Billings, President and Co-Founder.“Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our partnership grow.”Colleen Rees, Administrator for Tierra Rose, is equally excited about this new venture.“We're thrilled to offer Infinity Rehab therapy services in our community,” noted Rees.“I am confident this program will bring a new level of expertise to the caring and quality therapy provided at Tierra Rose and enhance the lives of our residents.”Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Tierra Rose as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and Tierra Rose on their Instagram page.About Infinity RehabFounded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 100 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and hospital programs across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive yearsFor more information, visit InfinityRehab.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR. 97062

