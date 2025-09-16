WHO partakes in supplying Ebola vaccines to DR Congo
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) is assisting health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) with an Ebola vaccination campaign in Kasai Province, focusing on the Bulape health zone, one of the main outbreak areas.
An initial batch of 400 Ervebo vaccine doses was sent from a national stockpile in Kinshasa, with additional shipments expected in the coming days, the WHO reported on Sunday. Vaccinations are being conducted using a ring strategy, targeting people who have had contact with confirmed cases as well as health workers at risk of exposure.
This represents the country’s 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976, with 28 deaths reported so far, 16 of them occurring just this month.
“The case fatality rate is estimated at 57%, although investigations and laboratory analyses are continuing to refine the situation,” the Congolese Health Ministry stated.
The International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved approximately 45,000 more Ebola vaccine doses for shipment to DR Congo as part of the ongoing response, according to the WHO. In addition to vaccines, the organization has deployed 48 experts to assist with disease surveillance, clinical care, infection control, and logistics.
