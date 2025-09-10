Strategy X Super Speed X Showdown -- New Competitive Puzzle Game“SHIKA-Q” To Launch Worldwide In Fall 2025
SHIKA-Q is an online, real-time puzzle battle played on a 10x10 board where players link blocks to launch rapid-fire attacks and defenses. At the core of the gameplay is music-not merely background sound, but original vocal tracks created to symbolize the battle, delivering an unprecedented sense of immersion.
Key Features
Strategy x Super Speed x Showdown.
Real-time puzzle battles where instant decisions determine victory, akin to a fighting game.
Music at the Heart of Gameplay.
Each battle is driven by original vocal tracks, a core element of the experience. Character songs heighten tension and excitement in every match.
Diverse Music Lineup.
Challenge Mode (Single-player): 20 songs that evolve as players level up.
Battle Pass: 10 additional character-inspired songs across 5 seasonal themes (Standard & Premium).
Characters & Worldbuilding.
A cast of unique characters awaits. Some will be revealed in the first announcement, with more details to follow.
Online Play.
Includes Ranked Matches and a seasonal Battle Pass system, ensuring ongoing replayability.
The SHIKA-Q Development Team commented,“Thanks to our small, agile team, we achieved visual and musical dynamism never seen before. With SHIKA-Q, we aim to deliver a fusion of strategy and immersion-through music and gameplay-to players worldwide.”
Release Information
Title: SHIKA-Q
Genre: Competitive Puzzle Battle Game
Platforms: Nintendo Switch / PlayStation®4 / PlayStation®5
Release Date: Fall 2025 (planned)
Price: To be announced
Battle Pass: Standard / Premium (price and details to be announced)
Regions: Worldwide simultaneous release (excluding certain areas)
Please Note: The game will not release in China or Russia. In Taiwan, availability depends on the Nintendo eShop. Regional availability may also vary by platform status.
Format: Digital download only
Press Materials:
Company Profile
AGNI-FLARE CO., LTD.
CEO: Takeshi Inaba
Head Office: Yokohama, Japan
Business: Video game planning, development, and publishing
Established: 2010
