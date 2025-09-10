Strategy X Super Speed X Showdown -- New Competitive Puzzle Game“SHIKA-Q” To Launch Worldwide In Fall 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AGNI-FLARE CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa) today announced that its new online competitive puzzle game“SHIKA-Q” will be released worldwide (excluding certain regions) in Fall 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, and PlayStation5.

SHIKA-Q is an online, real-time puzzle battle played on a 10x10 board where players link blocks to launch rapid-fire attacks and defenses. At the core of the gameplay is music-not merely background sound, but original vocal tracks created to symbolize the battle, delivering an unprecedented sense of immersion.

Key Features



Strategy x Super Speed x Showdown.

Real-time puzzle battles where instant decisions determine victory, akin to a fighting game.

Music at the Heart of Gameplay.

Each battle is driven by original vocal tracks, a core element of the experience. Character songs heighten tension and excitement in every match.

Diverse Music Lineup.



Challenge Mode (Single-player): 20 songs that evolve as players level up.

Battle Pass: 10 additional character-inspired songs across 5 seasonal themes (Standard & Premium).

Characters & Worldbuilding.

A cast of unique characters awaits. Some will be revealed in the first announcement, with more details to follow. Online Play.

Includes Ranked Matches and a seasonal Battle Pass system, ensuring ongoing replayability.

The SHIKA-Q Development Team commented,“Thanks to our small, agile team, we achieved visual and musical dynamism never seen before. With SHIKA-Q, we aim to deliver a fusion of strategy and immersion-through music and gameplay-to players worldwide.”

Release Information



Title: SHIKA-Q

Genre: Competitive Puzzle Battle Game

Platforms: Nintendo Switch / PlayStation®4 / PlayStation®5

Release Date: Fall 2025 (planned)

Price: To be announced

Battle Pass: Standard / Premium (price and details to be announced)

Regions: Worldwide simultaneous release (excluding certain areas)

Please Note: The game will not release in China or Russia. In Taiwan, availability depends on the Nintendo eShop. Regional availability may also vary by platform status. Format: Digital download only

Press Materials:

Company Profile



AGNI-FLARE CO., LTD.

CEO: Takeshi Inaba

Head Office: Yokohama, Japan

Business: Video game planning, development, and publishing Established: 2010

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink