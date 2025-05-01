403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meghalaya Set To Participate In First Edition Of World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 1, 2025: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be hosting the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, between May 1 to May 4, 2025. The summit is expected to highlight India\'s dominance in creative content, technological innovation, and investment possibilities in the entertainment industry.
The Government of Meghalaya will be presenting with two of lead projects - Hello Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), at the summit.
The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project provides up-and-coming artists to perform across the venues in state, focusing on artistic development and sustainable livelihood.
Hello Meghalaya, the state\'s very own OTT platform, is a platform for regional filmmakers, creators, and artists to enter the world of entertainment. With over 3 lakh downloads, it has gained traction quickly and is making it possible for creators to make their passion into their living.
One such representative for Meghalaya at WAVES is actor and content creator Dawan Kharkongor. Two more participants in the summit are Mark Ryan Syiemlieh, who reached the Top 10 of \'Resonate: The EDM Challenge\' and Khambor Batei Kharjana, finalist in the Animation Film Makers Competition (Top 42) for his entry \"Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined,\" under the Create in India Challenge Season-1.
The Government of Meghalaya will be presenting with two of lead projects - Hello Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), at the summit.
The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project provides up-and-coming artists to perform across the venues in state, focusing on artistic development and sustainable livelihood.
Hello Meghalaya, the state\'s very own OTT platform, is a platform for regional filmmakers, creators, and artists to enter the world of entertainment. With over 3 lakh downloads, it has gained traction quickly and is making it possible for creators to make their passion into their living.
One such representative for Meghalaya at WAVES is actor and content creator Dawan Kharkongor. Two more participants in the summit are Mark Ryan Syiemlieh, who reached the Top 10 of \'Resonate: The EDM Challenge\' and Khambor Batei Kharjana, finalist in the Animation Film Makers Competition (Top 42) for his entry \"Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined,\" under the Create in India Challenge Season-1.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment