Riteish Deshmukh Explains Why Heroes Will Never Be Remembered Without A Villain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh shared his perspective on the pivotal role of antagonists in cinema, emphasizing that the strength of a film often lies in the complexity of its villain.

Speaking passionately about character dynamics, the actor highlighted how the essence of a compelling narrative is rooted in conflict - and that conflict thrives when both the protagonist and antagonist are given equal weight. In a candid conversation, the 'Masti' actor explained that it's not just about heroes and villains in isolation but about the larger journey that unfolds when these characters clash. He believes that a truly memorable hero emerges only when faced with an equally powerful obstacle - a formidable villain.

Drawing on examples from iconic films like 'Mr. India' and 'Raid', Riteish pointed out how characters such as Mogambo and Saurabh Shukla's villain in 'Raid' elevated the hero's journey and made the story unforgettable.

The actor told IANS,“You know, more than just the hero or the villain, it's really about the character. A story truly comes alive when there's a strong clash. And to create that clash, both characters need to be equally powerful. Often, for the hero to truly shine, the villain must remain dominant until the very end. It's like this - stepping over a speed breaker isn't exciting, but climbing Mount Everest is. The tougher the journey for the protagonist, the more engaging it is for the audience. That's why the villain has to be bigger. Playing an antagonist at that fierce level is a wonderful challenge.”

The 'Marjaavaan' actor went on to explain that the antagonist doesn't necessarily have to dominate screen time but must be written with enough depth and intrigue to challenge the hero meaningfully.

“Every film where the hero becomes iconic is largely because of an interesting villain. Without a compelling antagonist, heroes are rarely remembered. It's the obstacle the hero has to overcome that makes their journey memorable. Take Mr. India - it's unforgettable because of Mogambo. In Maharani, it's Sanjay Dutt's character that stands out, creating that crucial conflict the hero must face.”

Riteish added,“You liked Raid because Saurabh Shukla delivered a mind-blowing performance, adding depth to the story. That's why it's so important - whether the antagonist's role is big or small doesn't matter. What matters is how intriguingly it's portrayed. This isn't something new - it's been true in the past, it holds today, and it will continue in the future. Every great story needs a challenge and a villain, and that element will always be essential.”

Riteish Deshmukh, known for his impactful antagonist roles in films such as“Ek Villain” and“Marjaavaan,” portrays a corrupt politician in his latest film,“Raid 2.”

Also starring Ajay Devgn, the film was released in theatres on Labour Day, May 1.