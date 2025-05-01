Synaptics And Murata Partner For Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To jointly develop a turnkey module for automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs using Synaptics' highly integrated Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® combo SoCs

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) and Murata Manufacturing today announced they are partnering to develop a next-generation turnkey wireless connectivity module for automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs. Through this partnership, Synaptics' Veros TM Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo systems on chips (SoCs)-featuring highly integrated RF front-ends-will be designed into a module co-developed with Murata. Synaptics' wireless SoCs are optimized to balance performance, low system design cost, and low power consumption while maintaining excellent throughput at the high temperatures required by automotive applications.

Solutions for the automotive market require robustness under harsh operating conditions, interoperability in varied environments, and longevity. Synaptics is now applying its Veros portfolio, which encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise, to provide long-term support for automotive manufacturers. Its SYN4383 Wi-Fi 6E and SYN4384 Wi-Fi 7 automotive products are pin-to-pin compatible, with software upgradability, and the SYN4390 brings high-throughput Wi-Fi 7 to this application. A recent acquisition demonstrates Synaptics' solid wireless roadmap, including Wi-Fi 8, to meet next-generation automotive innovation requirements.

“Murata continues to advance RF and wireless module design, delivering high-performance, miniaturized components engineered for optimal integration in next-generation systems,” said Masatomo Hashimoto, Director, Communication Module Division, Communication & Sensor Business Unit, at Murata.“Synaptics shares our commitment to high-quality products and engineering, and we are excited to collaborate on innovative wireless modules for the automotive market, combining Veros SoCs with Murata's long-standing expertise and track record in compact, reliable module design.”

Veros Seamless Intelligent Connectivity encompasses Synaptics' entire wireless portfolio of proven solutions, incorporating features aimed at performance, interoperability, coexistence, energy efficiency, and bill of materials integration. Veros features built-in support for Synaptics Astra TM, the AI-Native compute platform for the IoT.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics AstraTM AI-Native embedded compute, VerosTM wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , or visit .

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

