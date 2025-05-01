KP To Install Modern Sirens In 29 Districts Amid Loc Tensions
According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence KP, the installation aims to provide timely warnings to the public during emergencies, allowing them to take protective measures. The sirens will not only produce loud alerts but also serve as an early warning system.
The directive, sent to district administrations, mandates installation in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lower Chitral, Kurram, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Haripur, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Battagram, Tank, and Orakzai.
Civil Defence officials have instructed all concerned officers to ensure timely installation and regular maintenance of the sirens. In the event of a siren alert, citizens are advised to immediately seek shelter, avoid going outside unnecessarily, and prioritize the safety of children, women, and the elderly.
Authorities also urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and to follow only official instructions. Misuse or mocking of the sirens has been strictly discouraged, with officials emphasizing that the measure is solely intended to protect lives and property in times of potential conflict.
