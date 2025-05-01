403
K4connect And Thryve Health Partner To Power Personalized Wellness Through Wearable Device Integration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) K4Connect, a leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living, today announced a new integration partnership with Thryve Health, a pioneer in connected wellness technology. This collaboration brings cutting-edge personal health tracking capabilities directly into the K4Community Plus App, allowing residents to seamlessly connect and monitor data from their favorite wearable devices, including Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and more.
With the Thryve integration, residents can now view all their wellness and fitness information in one centralized location within the Wellness section of the K4Community Plus App, fostering a more personalized and proactive approach to healthy aging. This feature empowers older adults to take an active role in their well-being while enabling care teams to gain richer insights into real-time health trends.
“We're thrilled to partner with K4Connect to expand access to proactive wellness solutions across senior living communities,” said Friedrich Lämmel, CEO & Co-Founder of Thryve Health.“Our integration with K4Connect brings the power of continuous health data from more than 500 wearable devices and medical sensors into the daily lives of older adults, empowering staff and families to stay more connected and act earlier to support each individual's health journey.”
The integration is made possible through FusionOS, K4Connect's data orchestration platform. FusionOS powers secure, bi-directional data flow between third-party solutions and a community's core systems, including Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platforms. By connecting resident-generated data from Thryve to EHR platforms like PointClickCare, staff can now make better-informed decisions, act more proactively, and coordinate care more efficiently.
“This is more than just an integration, it's a shift toward smarter, preventative care that benefits both residents and staff,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO of K4Connect.“Through FusionOS, we're making it easy for communities to connect data from Thryve, PointClickCare, ArtemisCare, and more, giving staff a 360° view of resident wellness and enabling early intervention when it matters most.”
This integration is a cornerstone of K4Connect's broader wellness initiative, which aims to improve care, safety, and overall quality of life in senior living communities. By unlocking insights from previously siloed data sources, communities can transition from reactive care to data-driven, preventative models that support better outcomes and increased independence for residents.
About K4Connect
K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. With its FusionOS platform and flagship solution, K4Community, K4Connect helps senior living communities improve operations, increase staff efficiency, and enrich the lives of residents through smarter technologies.
About Thryve Health
Thryve Health is a leading provider of wearables and medical sensors integration and health data analytics. The company offers an API-based engine that provides unified access and actionable insights from a diverse range of consumer health devices, saving integration costs and improving results for organizations across the healthcare industry. With a mission to build the standard infrastructure for 24/7 health data access and understanding, Thryve is at the forefront of preventative care and automated healthcare solutions.
