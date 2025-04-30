GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCKINNEY, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income was $3.01 per diluted common share, compared with $2.67 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income was $3.07 per diluted common share, above management's expectations, compared with $2.78 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 19.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.1% for the same period.

Net income per share increased 13% and net operating income per share increased 10% over the year-ago quarter.

At the American Income Life Division, life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 6%.

At the Liberty National Division, net life sales increased 4% and life premiums increased 6% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.

At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 7% and health premiums increased 9% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 9% over the year-ago quarter.

Life underwriting margin increased 9% over the year-ago quarter. 1.5 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $177 million were repurchased during the quarter. Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended March 31,





Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 3.98

$ 3.41

17

$ 336,315

$ 324,361

4 Excess investment income(2) 0.42

0.46

(9)

35,870

43,785

(18) Interest on debt (0.41)

(0.30)

37

(34,992)

(28,621)

22 Parent company expense (0.04)

(0.03)





(3,050)

(2,826)



Income tax expense (0.77)

(0.70)

10

(64,891)

(66,227)

(2) Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.12)

(0.07)





(9,915)

(6,373)



Net operating income 3.07

2.78

10

259,337

264,099

(2)























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss) -

(0.10)





67

(9,321)



Non-operating expenses -

(0.01)





-

(561)



Legal proceedings(4) (0.06)

-





(4,841)

-



Net income(3) $ 3.01

$ 2.67





$ 254,563

$ 254,217



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 84,480

95,115





















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report. (4) Includes an estimate of costs associated with settlement of certain litigation claims not related to the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission matters, as well as certain additional legal expenses incurred.



Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates. Management views the business in this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.







Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income $ 254,563

$ 254,217 Net operating income 259,337

264,099 Net income as an ROE(1) 19.0 %

21.3 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding AOCI)(1) 14.1 %

14.3 %









March 31,

2025

2024 Shareholders' equity $ 5,425,416

$ 5,039,161 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 1,970,873

2,467,236 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 7,396,289

$ 7,506,397







Book value per share $ 64.50

$ 53.03 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 23.42

25.97 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $ 87.92

$ 79.00





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release-Q1 2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

INSURANCE OPERATIONS:

Life insurance accounted for 80% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 69% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 20% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 31% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance declined 1% for the quarter, while net health sales increased 24%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

% Chg. Life insurance $ 829,863

$ 804,265

3 Health insurance 369,791

341,019

8 Total $ 1,199,654

$ 1,145,284

5



INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life and health segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life and health segments, plus annuity and other income, less administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2025

% of Premium

March 31, 2024

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 337,264

41

$ 309,011

38

9 Health 84,721

23

93,770

27

(10)

421,985





402,781





5 Annuity and other income 1,879





1,991







Administrative expenses (87,549)





(80,411)







Insurance underwriting income $ 336,315





$ 324,361





4 Per share $ 3.98





$ 3.41





17



The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 7.3%, compared with 7.0% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive divisions: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National), Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage), Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer); and an independent agency, United American Division (United American).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."





Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. American Income $ 196,169

45

$ 187,068

45

5 Direct to Consumer 64,200

26

58,585

24

10 Liberty National 31,772

33

30,713

34

3 Other 45,123

90

32,645

64

38 Total $ 337,264

41

$ 309,011

38

9

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024

% Chg. American Income $ 437,866

$ 414,044

6 Direct to Consumer 245,600

248,040

(1) Liberty National 96,182

90,777

6 Other 50,215

51,404

(2) Total $ 829,863

$ 804,265

3

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024

% Chg. American Income $ 98,555

$ 97,195

1 Direct to Consumer 25,175

28,563

(12) Liberty National 22,469

21,605

4 Other 2,152

2,134

1 Total $ 148,351

$ 149,497

(1)





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued excludes cancellations, and cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. United American $ 1,617

1

$ 11,906

8

(86) Family Heritage 39,249

35

35,838

35

10 Liberty National 25,982

54

26,672

56

(3) American Income 19,389

63

19,192

63

1 Direct to Consumer (1,516)

(8)

162

1



Total $ 84,721

23

$ 93,770

27

(10)

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024

% Chg. United American $ 159,848

$ 141,635

13 Family Heritage 112,354

103,391

9 Liberty National 47,922

47,630

1 American Income 30,691

30,497

1 Direct to Consumer 18,976

17,866

6 Total $ 369,791

$ 341,019

8

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





March 31,





2025

2024

% Chg. United American $ 27,708

$ 16,423

69 Family Heritage 26,816

24,966

7 Liberty National 7,198

7,613

(5) American Income 4,870

4,594

6 Direct to Consumer 645

804

(20) Total $ 67,237

$ 54,400

24





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period (typically 1 month) has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued since annualized premium issued excludes cancellations, and cancellations do not contribute to premium income.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL





Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

March 31,





December 31,

2025

2024

%

Chg.

2024 American Income 11,510

11,139

3

11,926 Liberty National 3,688

3,419

8

3,743 Family Heritage 1,417

1,295

9

1,512





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning and end of each week during the period.





INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

% Chg. Net investment income $ 280,614

$ 282,578

(1) Interest on policy liabilities(1) (244,744)

(238,793)

2 Excess investment income $ 35,870

$ 43,785

(18) Per share $ 0.42

$ 0.46

(9)





(1) Interest on policy liabilities, at original discount rates, is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.





Net investment income declined 1% while average invested assets increased 1%. Required interest on policy liabilities and average policy liabilities both increased 2%.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2025 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

March 31, 2025

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,504,967

87 Mortgage loans 426,174

2 Policy loans 708,175

4 Other long-term investments(2) 1,236,624

6 Short-term investments 134,066

1 Total $ 20,010,006









(1) As of March 31, 2025, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $19.0 billion, net of $10.4 million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $989 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $969 million as of March 31, 2025.





Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of March 31, 2025 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

March 31, 2025

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,634,347

$ 460,971

$ 15,095,318 Municipals 3,295,133

-

3,295,133 Government, agencies, and GSEs(1) 445,527

-

445,527 Collateralized debt obligations -

36,609

36,609 Other asset-backed securities 82,646

8,779

91,425 Total $ 18,457,653

$ 506,359

$ 18,964,012





(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprises





Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2025 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value March 31, 2025 $ 18,974,367

$ (10,355)

$ (1,459,045)

$ 17,504,967

















At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.25% during the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.24% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q1 2025 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity and other investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Amount $ 244,845

$ 682,427 Average annual effective yield 6.4 %

5.9 % Average rating A-

A- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 40.7

30.4 Maturity 43.1

32.3







Other Investment Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Limited partnerships $ 15,831

$ 67,498 Mortgage loans 35,621

58,406 Common stock 502

11,968 Other invested assets -

1,350 Total $ 51,954

$ 139,222



SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $177 million and an average share price of $121.70.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025:

Globe Life projects net operating income between $13.45 to $14.05 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2025, reaffirming the previous guidance.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the impact of inflation, immigration, geopolitical events, escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the U.S. and other countries, and other governmental actions on the U.S. economy and/or U.S. consumer confidence, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales, financing costs, and/or investment yields;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from geopolitical events, particularly in certain industries that may compromise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in the competitiveness of the Company's products and pricing;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from the impact of higher than anticipated inflation);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The impact of any reputational damage on the Company including the impact on the Company's ability to attract and retain agents;

14) The severity, magnitude, and impact of natural or man-made catastrophic events, including but not limited to pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, war and terrorism, on our operations and personnel, commercial activity and demand for our products; and

15) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its first quarter 2025 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 12:00 pm (Eastern) tomorrow, May 1, 2025. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenue:





Life premium $ 829,863

$ 804,265 Health premium 369,791

341,019 Other premium -

- Total premium 1,199,654

1,145,284 Net investment income 280,614

282,578 Realized gains (losses) 85

(11,799) Other income 69

76 Total revenue 1,480,422

1,416,139







Benefits and expenses:





Life policyholder benefits(1) 509,756

519,871 Health policyholder benefits(2) 233,929

202,327 Other policyholder benefits 7,080

9,595 Total policyholder benefits 750,765

731,793 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 105,515

99,478 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 164,323

148,110 Other operating expense 108,746

93,214 Interest expense 34,992

28,621 Total benefits and expenses 1,164,341

1,101,216







Income before income taxes 316,081

314,923 Income tax benefit (expense) (61,518)

(60,706) Net income $ 254,563

$ 254,217







Basic net income per common share $ 3.05

$ 2.71







Diluted net income per common share $ 3.01

$ 2.67





(1) Net of total remeasurement gain of $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $4.9 million for the same period in 2024. (2) Net of a total remeasurement gain of $444 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and a total remeasurement gain of $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.

