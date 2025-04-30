Gems Launchpad Expands Its Gems Protect Offering, Introducing The First Credit Refund Option On Original Investments

After launching Gems Protect last month to provide insurance-like service for investors, the expanded offering with the 'Credit Refund' feature enables members to have the option to recoup the full value of their original investments in launchpad private sales if they so choose.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gems Launchpad , a community-driven launchpad built around the Gems ecosystem's exclusive investor network, extends its Gems Protect program with the introduction of an exclusive 'Credit Refund' feature. This option provides the launchpad's Premium members with the flexibility to exchange tokens purchased in its token private sales and receive a credit refund. The credit refund allows these members to redirect their funds to other launchpad projects, enhancing investor satisfaction while ensuring funds remain within the Gems ecosystem.

Gems Protect, the ecosystem's financial safeguard program, unveils its second feature, Credit Refund, set to officially launch on April 30. This feature will allow members who invested in select Gems Launchpad Pro project private sales/presales to exchange those tokens for credit points worth the equivalent of the original presale purchase price. The feature is unveiled following the program's successful initial risk-mitigation feature, Miner Safeguard, which allows investors to offset 75 percent of any potential financial Miner losses.

Initially, the Credit Refund option will be available only to Gems Premium Members who hold 30,000 or more $GEMS tokens. This initial access is a way to express our gratitude and appreciation to our most dedicated supporters and community members. A few days later, the Credit Refund option will become available to all Premium members.

Providing investors unprecedented risk-mitigation and financial protection, both Gems Protect features highlight and align with Gems' commitment to empowering users across the digital asset landscape. Equipping investors with safeguards while supporting ecosystem stability, Gems, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem, continues to develop a future where users can trade, invest, learn and earn in a single comfortable, integrated financial hub.

The Credit Refund credits from returned tokens, which will only expire after a year, can be used to invest in other projects on Gems Launchpad Pro, including select upcoming private sales.

Members who use the Credit Refund option must log into the Gems Launchpad platform and connect the same wallet used for the original purchase. The platform will automatically detect the number of tokens purchased and the purchase value, with the maximum credit being calculated based on the amount of tokens purchased during the launchpad's private sale. This means that if a member bought more tokens later, the credit will only apply to the token amount purchased in the private sale via the launchpad.

“Insurance in crypto is almost unheard of, and a full credit option covering one's investments is unthinkable, yet that's what Gems is doing,” says Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems Launchpad.“Gems Protect offers users peace of mind by delivering the ultimate investment safeguard. With the extended version of this program, we're giving back to the community by providing members the freedom to invest responsibly, confidently, and securely, and offering an additional layer of protection through a service unheard-of in crypto to date.”

About Gems:

Gems is a burgeoning financial hub and all-in-one crypto ecosystem designed to empower users across the digital asset landscape. From trading and project launches, to education and rewards, Gems unifies a suite of platforms-including Gems Launchpad, Gems Trade, and more-into a seamless experience for traders, investors, leaders, and innovators. At the heart of the ecosystem is the $GEMS token, which fuels utility, governance, and growth across all its offerings. With strategic expansions, Gems is building a future where users can trade, invest, learn and earn in one integrated financial hub. For more information, visit:

About Gems Launchpad:

Gems Launchpad is a distinguished crypto launchpad with the mission of unearthing genuine“gems” in the Web3 landscape through rigorous due diligence. The platform aims to bring together a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging its international network of investors, known as Leaders, to partake in the early stages of groundbreaking projects. Gems' launchpad model is driven by active community participation, creating a synergistic environment that benefits both visionaries and the adoption of pioneering ideas.

For more information, visit: launchpad

