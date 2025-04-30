Trump, Carney To Meet On New Relationship

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have agreed to meet in the near future, reports the BBC.

The US leader called Carney to congratulate him on winning Monday's general election, which was overshadowed by Trump's tariffs and threats to annex Canada.

The two sides are likely to negotiate a new economic and security relationship, with Carney's Liberal Party expected to win a minority government.

Trump greeted him on his election triumph, said the Canadian prime minister's office. They“agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment”.

Projected to have bagged 169 seats, three short of a majority in the House of Commons, the Liberals may be supported by New Democrats and the Bloc Québécois.

On Tuesday, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said:“The election does not affect President Trump's plan to make Canada America's cherished 51st state.”

The BBC quoted Carney as saying his country deserved“respect” from the US and he will only allow a Canada-US trade and security partnership“on our terms”.

A 51st state scenario was“never, ever going to happen”, insisted the prime minister, a former banker.

Both the Liberals and the Conservatives witnessed a significant surge in their share of the national vote compared with four years ago.

Win 144 seats, the Conservatives finished second and are set to serve as the main opposition party.

