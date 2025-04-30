Waterfall Network And Aquapark Launch Aquastake: Unlocking Liquid Staking For Greater Flexibility And Yield

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New staking pool offers passive rewards and seamless DeFi integration for $WATER holders

Zug, Switzerland, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , a rapidly growing BlockDAG ecosystem focused on scalability and seamless user experience, today announced the launch of AquaStake in collaboration with Aquapark , introducing a liquid staking solution designed to enhance rewards when users stake and interact with DeFi.







AquaPark is a decentralized finance ecosystem that provides users with a range of services for interacting with their crypto assets. By integrating multiple DeFi protocols into a single platform, AquaPark offers a seamless and secure experience, enabling users to engage with advanced financial strategies. These protocols include:



AquaStake: A liquid staking pool that allows users to stake WATER tokens and receive JWATER-liquid staking tokens that not only represent your stake but also unlock additional opportunities across the ecosystem.

AquaSwap: A decentralized exchange (DEX) that leverages advanced automated market maker (AMM) strategies to facilitate low-slippage trades, ensuring efficient and cost-effective trading while enabling liquidity providers to earn rewards from trading fees. AquaLend: A lending protocol offering a transparent, algorithm-driven environment where users can borrow and lend assets. With collateralized smart contracts managing interest rates and liquidation parameters, AquaLend provides a reliable solution for managing liquidity and assets

“AquaStake, the first protocol offering, is a major step toward a more dynamic and accessible DeFi experience on Waterfall,” said Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall Network.“By combining liquidity and staking, we're making it easier for users to maximize their rewards without compromising utility.”

Key Features of AquaStake:



Stake $WATER, Receive $JWATER: Instantly receive $JWATER upon staking, a liquid token representing your staked $WATER tokens..



Earn Passive Rewards: Continue earning staking rewards while keeping tokens liquid.

DeFi Integration: Use JWATER in a growing suite of DeFi protocols for compounding yield and increased capital efficiency.

By offering users the ability to stay liquid while earning, AquaStake enhances participation in the broader Waterfall ecosystem and empowers a more active, efficient, and rewarding staking experience.

About Waterfall

Waterfall is a leading layer one (L1) architecture aiming to provide a solution for scalability and decentralization to help dAPP developers change the world. Waterfall's Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones in future. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

