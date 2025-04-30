PFAS And Beer: RTI Study Reveals Drinking Water As Primary Source Of Contamination In Brewing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Environmental Science & Technology journal article, titled "," explores how chemical contaminants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances - or PFAS - pose a challenge for drinking water utilities and breweries across the U.S. and globally.

"RTI's 'Hold My Beer' study highlights the need for broad, coordinated action to reduce PFAS in water supplies," said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon , lead study researcher and senior director of environmental health and water quality at RTI. "Our adapted testing method offers a practical way to detect and address PFAS in beverages including beer, which we hope can reduce exposure to these chemicals and make future happy hours relatively safer and healthier."

This is the first study to adapt an established PFAS testing method for drinking water for beer analysis and evaluate how municipal drinking water at brewing locations influences PFAS presence in beer.

Key findings from the research include:



PFAS Detection: PFAS were detected in most beers, particularly from smaller breweries near contaminated water sources. These beers had a higher likelihood of PFAS presence compared to larger-scale U.S. or international beers.

Variability in Contamination: PFAS contamination was variable, even within six-packs of the same beer. Despite reduced use of longer-chain PFAS compounds, both PFOA and PFOS are still found in beers.

Firefighting Foam Connection: PFAS compounds linked to firefighting foam, such as PFSAs and PFBS, were commonly found in beers, indicating widespread environmental transport.

Regional Differences: Beers from North Carolina exhibited higher PFAS species variety compared to Michigan and California. Actionable Steps: Consumers can prioritize choosing beers from breweries without PFAS in municipal drinking water, or that conduct testing and use water filtration that removes PFAS. Water utilities can enhance water treatment processes to remove PFAS contaminants before distribution, and breweries can test or filter their brewing water.

RTI researchers evaluated PFAS compounds in beers purchased in retail stores and compared results with municipal water data to determine if contamination was associated with the water supply. The study was conducted at brewing locations in 17 U.S. counties, nine states and three countries.

PFAS are human-made chemicals produced for their anti-grease, water-resistant, and stain-repelling properties. Recent studies show that PFAS exposure can lead to adverse reproductive, developmental, cardiovascular, liver, kidney, immunological and carcinogenic health effects. Nearly every American has PFAS in their blood, indicating that exposure is common. Consumption of contaminated drinking water is a major, if not the primary contributor to total exposure.

Supporting breweries and water utilities in addressing PFAS paves the way for future advancements in water quality and food safety.

More information is available about how exposure to contaminants is identified and reduced in the places where people live, learn, work and play through RTI CleanPlusTM , a portfolio of environmental health and water quality programs.

RTI has in-house capabilities spanning PFAS assessment, testing, remediation and identification of alternatives.

