403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its Factsheet For The First Quarter Of 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox ( the Company ) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company's financial indicators and key events as at 31 March 2025.
2025 Q1 KEY EVENTS
- The 10 mEUR Tewox bond emission was fully redeemed, with the final repayment of 7.5 mEUR made in January. The third tranche of 11 mEUR was issued, marking the completion of the 35 mEUR bond program offered under public prospectus. A construction permit was received for a grocery store in Vilnius. The 35 mEUR Tewox bond issuance was listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on March 3. The acquisition of two Lidl grocery stores, each approximately 2,000 sqm in size and located in Jurbarkas and Panevėžys, was successfully closed. Luminor bank provided a 6.7 mEUR loan for the acquisition. A land plot in Klaipėda district with a construction permit and long-term lease agreement with a grocery store operator was acquired.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Attachment
-
TEWOX Investor report 2025Q1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment