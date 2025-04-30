Bitget Wallet Launches Swap API Program, Partners With Morph’S DEX Bulbaswap As Pilot Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New API initiative opens Bitget Wallet's cross-chain trading engine to third-party DEXs, starting with Morph ecosystem's BulbaSwap







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has launched its Swap API Program, officially opening access to its Swap functionality for third-party decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The first integration comes via BulbaSwap, a DEX within the Morph ecosystem, enabling users to conduct seamless trading on more than 130 blockchains and cross-chain trading across 27 networks directly within the Bitget Wallet interface.

The Swap API Program marks a strategic move to extend Bitget Wallet's trading infrastructure to ecosystem partners. By integrating with Bitget Wallet's powerful aggregation engine, partner DEXs gain access to features such as smart routing, slippage control, and pre-execution simulation - tools that optimize trade outcomes and enhance the end-user experience. The program reflects Bitget Wallet's broader effort to build a more unified and efficient trading layer for the Web3 space.

"We're excited to open our infrastructure to more partners through the Swap API Program," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "Collaborating with BulbaSwap is the first step in building a more connected, multi-chain trading experience. As DeFi continues to evolve, we believe open and interoperable infrastructure will play a key role in shaping the next phase of Web3 adoption."

BulbaSwap, built on Morph, plays a key role in enabling trading within the ecosystem, known for its scalability and rapid settlement. "Integrating with Bitget Wallet allows us to deliver a broader, smoother cross-chain trading experience for our users,” said the BulbaSwap team. The integration expands BulbaSwap's reach and asset access while reinforcing Morph's broader mission to support modular and high-performance decentralized applications, simplifying trading experience by offering more asset liquidity through a single wallet interface, without switching platforms.

Bitget Wallet's Swap feature has become a core part of its offering, allowing users to access long-tail assets, execute gas-free cross-chain swaps, and discover trending tokens through its Hot Picks and AI-assisted analysis tools. By supporting multiple trading modes-including limit orders and fast swaps-Bitget Wallet caters to both new and experienced DeFi users. The new API program will now scale these capabilities further by onboarding additional DEXs and aggregating broader liquidity across chains.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

About BulbaSwap

BulbaSwap is a Morph-based decentralized swap aggregator with a search engine powered by multi-source liquidity that helps users find the best swap rates. At the intersection of DeFi innovation and memetic culture, BulbaSwap emerges as the cornerstone liquidity hub on Morph, powered by advanced AI market-making technology and backed by industry titans.

About Morph

Morph-incubated by Bitget and led by Dragonfly, with strategic backing from Pantera, Spartan Ventures, and Foresight Ventures-is revolutionizing On-chain Consumer Finance for the Global Digital Class. We deliver seamless infrastructure, intuitive tools, and essential services that simplify payments and redefine financial experiences, empowering digital-first and crypto-native users to earn, spend, save, invest, and build wealth directly on-chain.

