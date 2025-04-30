Ideal Image Elevates Its Hair Removal Laser Fleet With Candela's Gentlemax Pro Plus® Laser And The New GLXTM Delivery System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with Candela on thelaser system helps reinforce Ideal Image's leadership in aesthetic services and laser hair removal," said Jason Feldman, CEO of Ideal Image. "After evaluating multiple technologies, the GentleMax Pro Plus emerged as the definitive choice. It allows us to uphold our promise of delivering exceptional treatment results and unmatched client comfort, while also enhancing operational efficiency for our team."

As the global leader in laser hair removal with millions of successful treatments performed across 89 countries, Candela's GentleMax Pro Plus system delivers exceptional, clinically proven results .1 The gold standard laser hair removal platform now features the GLX Delivery System, enhancing performance, improving clinical outcomes, and increasing revenue potential, setting a new industry benchmark.

Equipped with dual-wavelength technology (755 nm and 1064 nm), the GentleMax Pro Plus system treats across all Fitzpatrick Skin Types, from light to dark skin, as well as coarse to fine hair types. The high-power platform treats residual fine hair thanks to its 2 millisecond pulse duration, and large spot sizes which allow deep follicle penetration for improved clearance rates. The dual wavelengths extend treatment capabilities beyond laser hair removal to address pigmentation, vascularity, and skin rejuvenation.1 And, unlike other systems on the market, energy is measured and verified both within the system and at the skin when delivered, ensuring consistent and accurate energy delivery pulse after pulse to optimize clinical outcomes.

The new GLX Delivery System offers the fastest treatment times with optimized parameters designed for high-volume users such as Ideal Image.2 Enhanced energy delivery and streamlined procedures maximize efficiency, amplifying throughput and practice revenue. With up to an 81% reduction in time between treatments and 21% decrease in overall treatment duration , clinics can add more treatments per day to their schedule, creating positive return on investment.2 The streamlined system also requires fewer pulses per treatment and provides helpful treatment reminders, all while creating a more comfortable patient experience.2

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our partnership with Ideal Image, built on a mutual dedication to innovation and clinical excellence in laser hair removal," said Geoff Crouse, CEO of Candela. "This continued collaboration supports our vision of delivering superior outcomes and elevating patient care as the authority in laser hair removal."

