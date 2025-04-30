403
Sima Acan Makes History as Canada's First Turkish-Canadian MP
(MENAFN) Canada's 2025 federal election marked a milestone with the election of Sima Acan, who became the country's first Member of Parliament (MP) of Turkish descent.
Representing the Liberal Party, Acan secured victory in Ontario's newly formed riding of Oakville West. The 45-year-old, who immigrated to Canada over two decades ago, has a background in engineering and business.
"We made it," Acan told her supporters following Monday night’s vote count, calling the win "life-changing."
By Tuesday afternoon, Acan had received 30,440 votes, accounting for 52.7% of the total.
In a separate race, another Turkish-Canadian candidate, Yusuf Sinan Ulukanligil, stood for the New Democratic Party in York Centre but was not elected.
Citing data from a US-based media source, the 2025 election also saw an increase in Muslim representation in Parliament, with at least 15 Muslim MPs elected—up from 11 in the previous federal election.
The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) has called on newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney to adopt a strong position on global human rights, particularly in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
"We are united in our call for Canada to take a firm stance for justice, human rights and international law as it relates to the situation in Gaza and its implications on our civil liberties in Canada," CMPAC stated.
