Fake Gold, Prizes, Urgent Bank Call: Don't Fall For Scammers, Says Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police is warning residents of new forms of cyber fraud and urging community members to remain vigilant. The authority has launched an awareness campaign,“Be Cautious”, to strengthen digital security and safeguard community members against online fraud.

The campaign highlights the contemporary types of online fraud, such as phishing links, misleading phone calls, fake prize notifications, fraudulent e-commerce sites, and similar scams. Residents are advised to stay alert and refrain from sharing personal or financial details with unverified sources.

Recommended For You

According to the Police, you might receive a call requesting an urgent money transfer, a fake bank message containing a dangerous link, or be tempted by an advertisement for a fictitious investment promising unreal profits, or an offer to buy fake gold at attractive prices, or even booking luxurious chalets at extremely low prices, only to discover in the end that you paid money for nothing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major General Mohamed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stated that the campaign underscores Abu Dhabi Police's ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness of cybercrimes.

He explained that the campaign features a variety of events and educational programmes reaching all sections of society through social and traditional media, community councils, universities, and schools. He highlighted the need for collaboration among stakeholders to maximise the campaign's outreach and impact.

The three-month campaign is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, other police departments, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.