Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Offers Condolences To Uganda For Victims Of Bus Collision

2025-10-23 02:21:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Uganda following the traffic accident that occurred between two buses on the highway connecting the capital, Kampala, and the city of Gulu in northern Uganda, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and friendly people of Uganda, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

MENAFN23102025000049011007ID1110239854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

