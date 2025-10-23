UAE Offers Condolences To Uganda For Victims Of Bus Collision

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Uganda following the traffic accident that occurred between two buses on the highway connecting the capital, Kampala, and the city of Gulu in northern Uganda, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and friendly people of Uganda, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

