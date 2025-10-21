Letter to Editor: Reformative Steps in School Education

While observing education in Jammu and Kashmir, many questions arise and strike hard at the mind. Although some improvements are visible, progress has been very slow.

The School Education Department, Government of J&K, spends about ₹17,000 per student in government schools. Even in elite private schools of Kashmir, parents pay around ₹8,000 per student, including bus fees. Then why are the results so different? Who is responsible for the gap in performance between government and private schools?

In other states, such as Chandigarh, government schools often outperform private schools. There, securing admission in a government school can require ministerial intervention. In our region, however, the situation is drastically reversed.

Causes of the Problem

The reasons are many. I am in my 40s, and since childhood, I have seen numerous politicians and MLAs visit our area. Public demands have always been about roads, electric poles, and water supply. Rarely have I seen anyone asking about the infrastructure of schools, the quality of teaching staff, or making government school development a priority for casting votes.

This reflects a mentally underdeveloped approach from our side as a civilised society. In other parts of the country, development of government schools is a major issue that determines a politician's future. Priority demands should include government school development first, followed by hospitals, roads, and other civic issues. A rough calculation shows that only a meagre portion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is spent on resolving the infrastructure woes of government schools. Politicians know the mood of the people, and this neglect continues.

Employment-Driven Appointments

A large number of teachers have been appointed under certain schemes to generate employment within the education department. This has resulted in opening schools in every mohalla. While this expanded access, it also diluted the quality of education.

To address this and bring government schools on par with private institutions, the concept of composite schooling could be highly effective.

Composite Schools: A Way Forward

A composite school provides both elementary and secondary education on the same platform. This can be implemented at higher secondary schools in an area, merging nearby elementary schools with them. Government higher secondary schools usually have better infrastructure, including ICT-enabled classrooms, ATAL tinkering labs, vocational labs, and other modern resources. Resource sharing can easily take place, and focusing on these composite schools could yield miraculous results.

This initiative aligns with NEP 2020. Students from elementary schools will have easier access to modern technological tools, and resource sharing will help meet the needs of professionals efficiently. Students in these schools can study up to 12th grade, ensuring complete nurturing and all-round development.

Teacher Accountability and Departmental Exams

Departmental exams are crucial to maintaining a healthy education system. Many teachers, despite excellent qualifications, fail to update themselves. They often rely on the long promotion cycle, knowing they will eventually become masters or lecturers, sometimes teaching subjects they may have forgotten.