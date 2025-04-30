New Flavors, Bigger Reach: Archer Ignites Next Phase Of Explosive Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Numerator data, meat snacks are one of the fastest-growing snack categories, and Archer is one of the brands leading the herd with meat stick dollar sales surging by +187.4%, helping drive the segment's 29.4% growth.In response to rising consumer demand for high-protein snacks made with real ingredients and bold flavors, Archer is expanding its popular beef stick line with three new flavors sold in convenient multipack formats: Pepperoni Style, Beef Taco and Prime Rib Style. These exciting new offerings, combined with significantly expanded distribution at Target, Walmart and other retailers, bring Archer even closer to surpassing the company's $300 million sales goal in 2025.

"With the meat stick category growing exponentially, Archer is doubling down on the segment with our new offerings in classic and family-friendly flavors and expanded retailer availability to meet surging consumer demand," said Andrew Thomas, Vice President of Marketing at Archer. "Our latest innovations give busy consumers and families even more convenient, high-protein snacking options made with the real, flavorful ingredients they crave, while providing the variety they need to keep their daily snack rotation fresh and exciting."

New Beef Sticks Flavors

Made with 100% grass-fed beef and real, premium ingredients, the new flavors include:



Pepperoni Style Mini Beef Sticks – A perfect balance of savory seasonings and the rich, authentic taste that pepperoni lovers crave in a mighty mini stick. Available in a 24-count multipack bag that's perfect for pantry stocking. MSRP: $14.48; available at Sam's Club, now through the end of June.

Beef Taco Mini Sticks – This family-friendly flavor makes it Taco Tuesday anytime. Available in a 16-count multipack bag. MSRP: $16.99. Prime Rib Style Beef Sticks – The gourmet flavor of prime rib, packaged up in a snack you can enjoy at home or on-the-go. The 1oz sticks are available as a 10-count multipack bag or sold individually. MSRP: $17.99 per bag and $2.49 per single serve stick.

Top-Selling Sticks in New Packaging Sizes

Archer is introducing additional packaging sizes for its best-selling sticks.



Classic Beef Sticks – A fan-favorite at regional Costco locations, Archer is now bringing these beefy and classically-seasoned 1oz sticks in a 10-count multipack bag to additional retailers nationwide. MSRP: $17.99. Rosemary Turkey Sticks – Like a perfectly packaged slice of Thanksgiving Turkey, no cooking required, these all-natural 1oz turkey sticks are an ideal grab-and-go snacking solution. This best-selling single-serve stick flavor now comes in a 10-count multipack bag. MSRP: $17.99; available at Walmart.

Expanded Distribution

Archer is also bringing its bold, fan-favorite flavors to more shelves than ever with expanded distribution at key retailers. First launched in late 2024, Archer's Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks are now available at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and more. These mini sticks come in both a 16-count and 8-count multipack bag and are made with 100% grass-fed beef infused with real cheese.

Additionally:



Target – Target is now stocking all four of Archer's 16-count Mini Sticks – Original Beef, Classic Turkey, Beef & Cheese and Beef Taco – as well as their new 10-count multipack 1oz sticks in Classic Beef and Prime Rib Style Beef. Walmart – Starting late May, a selection of Walmart stores will carry Archer's 10-count Rosemary Turkey 1oz Sticks, Mango Habanero Jerky, Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks and Beef Taco Mini Sticks; in addition to Archer's Original Beef and Classic Turkey Mini Sticks.

Meat snacks have evolved from novelty road trip or camping food to everyday pantry staples. From innovative new flavors to additional packaging sizes and expanded distribution, Archer is making it even easier for consumers to shop for delicious, premium meat snacks for their daily snacking habits to pantry stocking.

For more information about Archer, visit .

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean ingredient meat snack brands crafted with only all-natural and grass-fed proteins and real, premium ingredients for extraordinary taste – never any fillers or junk. Because no-brainer, no-compromise, deliciously satisfying protein snacks are for anyone, and any moment, Archer offers a robust line of convenient meat snacks, including grass-fed Beef Jerky, all-natural Turkey Jerky, Zero-Sugar Jerky, Meat Sticks in 1oz and mini sizes, Smoked Sausages, and more, in savory and culinary-inspired flavors.

Archer meat snacks are available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Hudson News and many more. To learn more about Archer, visit archerjerky, or follow the brand on Instagram (@ArcherJerky), Facebook , or LinkedIn . Long live real meat.

