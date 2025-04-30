Tourism In Kerala To Get A Boost With Upcoming Wedding And MICE Conclave

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 30 (IANS) Kerala, where tourism is among the most significant revenue-generating industries, is gearing up to host the 'Wedding and MICE Conclave' this August.

The three-day event, scheduled to begin on August 14, is being organised by the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society in association with the state government.

The conclave aims to harness the immense potential of weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) as drivers of tourism in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already underlined Kerala's potential to emerge as a premier destination for wedding and honeymoon tourism.

Tourism and PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the conclave would bring together professionals from various segments, including wedding planning, corporate conferences, large convention centres, and tour operations.

“Through their collaboration, Kerala will be promoted as a top destination in the MICE and wedding tourism sector,” said Riyas, who is also the Chief Minister's son-in-law.

Buyers attending the conclave will get a chance to explore prominent MICE and wedding destinations across Kerala such as Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom, Kollam, Kovalam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Bekal.

Kerala Tourism is also planning a special promotional campaign showcasing the state's finest beaches, heritage architecture, and backwater resorts.

KTM Society President Jose Pradeep said the conclave would highlight Kerala's rich cultural offerings -- including classical and folk art forms -- as well as regional cuisine.

“B2B meetings will offer a valuable platform for tour operators, wedding planners, and hospitality stakeholders to engage directly. The event will feature performances such as Kathakali and Carnatic music, along with a spread of Kerala's traditional delicacies,” Pradeep added.

While Kerala is already known for its time-tested offerings like ayurveda and houseboats, the state tourism department has been diversifying its portfolio. Although wedding and MICE tourism have existed in smaller formats, this will be the first time a conclave of such scale is being held to promote it.