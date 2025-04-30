Future Azerbaijani Doctors Astonish Audience With Classical Music Performance

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Fikrat Amirov Conference and Concert Center has hosted the concert "Operanın gələcək nəsli, yeni nəfəsi" (The Future of Opera Art is a New Breath) with the participation of the Khazar University Chamber Orchestra, Azernews reports.

The concert was organized within the 2nd Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival.

The evening opened with an emotional performance by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, who performed the famous aria "Habanera" from the opera "Carmen" by the great Georges Bizet. For the singer herself, the image of the passionate and freedom-loving Carmen has become not just a stage role, but an iconic symbol of her many years of creativity, which has conquered world stages.

Then the baton was picked up by young talents from the leading musical institutions of the country - the National Conservatory of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, the Fidan Hajiyeva's Music School of Vocal, as well as students from other musical educational institutions. Works by both world and Azerbaijani composers were performed, in whose performance expressiveness and a sincere attitude to art were felt.

However, the real surprise of the evening was the performance of students of the Azerbaijan Medical University, which unexpectedly revealed the vocal potential of future doctors. Girls, far from the professional stage, performed the choir of girls from the operetta of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Arshin Mal Alan" (The Cloth Peddler). Their sincerity and stage charm confidently proved that love for music knows no professions and boundaries.

The musical evening was truly a success - filled with energy, creativity and hope for a bright future for the Azerbaijani opera stage.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day, and Milli.