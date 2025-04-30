Deltek's Costpoint GCCM Completes Fedramp Moderate Equivalency Assessment

A Clear Advantage for DoD Contractors Seeking CMMC Compliance

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that its flagship ERP offering, Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate (GCCM), has completed its assessment for FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency – a key component to support cybersecurity compliance requirements for government contractors. This Department of Defense (DoD) standard allows cloud service providers to demonstrate full, validated FedRAMP Moderate security without the need for federal agency sponsorship.

Deltek produced an official Body of Evidence and engaged with Schellman Compliance, a leading FedRAMP-recognized Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), to conduct its FedRAMP Moderate assessment – a DoD-specific requirement for DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance and, eventually, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Customers can now validate Deltek's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency by requesting and reviewing the Body of Evidence and 3PAO assessment.

"FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is a massive win for Costpoint GCCM customers. For decades, Deltek has been known as the industry leader in project-based software, and now we are leading the shift toward secure solutions built for compliance with government regulations," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek . "Unlike many of our competitors, which lack key cybersecurity requirements that government contractors need, Costpoint GCCM keeps customers ahead of the competition."

With this major achievement, Costpoint GCCM delivers the full-suite functionality that contractors need, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Capture and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing, and a robust integration tool on a single platform. This gives contractors a competitive advantage over those using non-FedRAMP-assessed SaaS ERP offerings. DoD contractors meeting these standards will secure contracts and reduce compliance risks, whereas others risk falling behind.

Learn more about Deltek Costpoint GCCM – listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace .

