403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Holds Security Meeting Amid Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi presided over a Cabinet Security Committee session on Wednesday in response to escalating friction with Pakistan, according to state-affiliated news outlets.
This marked the second high-level meeting since the April 22 incident in which unidentified assailants killed 26 individuals at a vacation resort located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
After this critical security discussion, Modi is anticipated to assemble the Cabinet's committees on political and financial affairs, followed by a full session of the Cabinet later in the day, as reported by a government-owned broadcaster.
On Tuesday, Modi also led a significant gathering of senior authorities, which included Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three armed forces branches.
Subsequently, Pakistan's information minister issued a nighttime statement warning that India could carry out a military operation within the following "24 to 36 hours," intensifying concerns linked to the Kashmir incident.
India attributed the attack to "cross-border" connections, implicating Pakistan.
However, Pakistan has firmly denied any involvement in the assault.
In a bid to clarify their stances, both Islamabad and New Delhi have been engaging with their international allies.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak via telephone with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts on Wednesday.
This marked the second high-level meeting since the April 22 incident in which unidentified assailants killed 26 individuals at a vacation resort located in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
After this critical security discussion, Modi is anticipated to assemble the Cabinet's committees on political and financial affairs, followed by a full session of the Cabinet later in the day, as reported by a government-owned broadcaster.
On Tuesday, Modi also led a significant gathering of senior authorities, which included Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three armed forces branches.
Subsequently, Pakistan's information minister issued a nighttime statement warning that India could carry out a military operation within the following "24 to 36 hours," intensifying concerns linked to the Kashmir incident.
India attributed the attack to "cross-border" connections, implicating Pakistan.
However, Pakistan has firmly denied any involvement in the assault.
In a bid to clarify their stances, both Islamabad and New Delhi have been engaging with their international allies.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak via telephone with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts on Wednesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment