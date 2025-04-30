Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starbucks Reports Decline in Profit

Starbucks Reports Decline in Profit


2025-04-30 05:06:56
(MENAFN) Starbucks' share price saw a 7 percent decline in pre-market trading on Tuesday following the announcement of a 50.3 percent drop in net profit year-over-year for the first quarter.

This sharp decline in profits raised concerns about the company’s financial performance.

In addition to the reduced net profit, Starbucks reported a 45.3 percent decrease in operating income, as outlined in its most recent financial statement.

The company’s financial results reflect a significant setback, prompting a response from its leadership.

Cathy Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of Starbucks, expressed the company’s awareness of the gap between current performance and its full potential.

She emphasized, “While our financial results are far from Starbucks’ potential, we are working to build back a better business,” acknowledging the substantial shortfall.

CEO Brian Niccol reinforced this sentiment, stating that while the current numbers do not fully represent the changes being made, there are ongoing efforts to improve operations.

“We’re testing and learning at speed, and we’re seeing changes in our coffeehouses,” he shared.

MENAFN30042025000045017167ID1109490360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search