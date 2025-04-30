Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Youdao To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 15


2025-04-30 04:47:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO ), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

8344592

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 22, 2025:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

8344592

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

