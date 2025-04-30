Youdao To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 15

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO ), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets. The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 8344592

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 22, 2025:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 8344592

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang

Youdao, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

