Lebanon’s President Pushes Reform, Urges Israeli Retreat
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his nation's dedication to wide-ranging reforms during a meeting with a delegation headed by retired U.S. General Joseph Votel.
"Lebanon is moving forward with economic, financial, and administrative reforms," Aoun stated to the visiting group from the Middle East Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan organization based in Washington, as per a release from the Lebanese presidency.
Aoun described recent talks in Washington between Lebanese officials and representatives of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund as “positive,” voicing optimism that these discussions would lead to beneficial solutions for Lebanon’s struggling economy.
He also pointed to ongoing anti-corruption initiatives and the burdens of accommodating Syrian refugees. Additionally, Aoun urged for the removal of economic sanctions on Syria, suggesting this would support economic recovery there and encourage the repatriation of refugees.
Turning to security concerns in southern Lebanon, Aoun noted that the Lebanese army's ability to fully deploy in the area remains hindered by Israel's occupation of five border hilltops. He appealed to the United States to push Israel to vacate these positions in line with last November’s ceasefire agreement, asserting that such a move is essential for the Lebanese military to establish full authority and reassert state sovereignty in the region.
