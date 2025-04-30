403
Putin unveils key guest for Moscow Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the main guest at Russia’s 80th Victory Day celebrations on May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Xi will not only attend the parade in Moscow, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, but will also undertake a full state visit.
Putin stated that Xi’s presence would offer an opportunity to deepen discussions on the state of Russia-China relations and their cooperation on global platforms. Wang Yi confirmed that preparations for the visit are proceeding well and expressed confidence that the trip will strengthen ties between the two nations. Xi has also extended an invitation to Putin to attend China’s own WWII commemorations in September.
Victory Day holds deep historical significance for Russia, which lost over 26 million citizens during the war. Moscow has invited leaders from “friendly nations” to participate in this year’s event, emphasizing its strong international partnerships despite ongoing Western efforts to isolate it over the Ukraine conflict.
Confirmed attendees include Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend, though his presence has not yet been confirmed.
