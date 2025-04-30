403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports India initiating counter-terror ops on Pakistan border
(MENAFN) India has initiated extensive counter-terrorism operations across multiple areas of Jammu and Kashmir, following the deadly terrorist attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam. According to local media reports, four counter-terrorism operations are currently underway as part of a broader security crackdown in the region.
Two of these operations are continuations from previous efforts, while the other two are newly launched. The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, is conducting joint operations, particularly focusing on southern Kashmir. There has been a noticeable increase in security in areas like Pulwama, where searches and combing operations are being carried out in forests and rural locations. To enhance safety, 48 of 87 public parks and gardens in vulnerable areas have been closed.
The attack has sparked outrage across India, with many calling for swift action against Pakistan, which India has long accused of supporting anti-India terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing that India would track down and punish the perpetrators and their supporters.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, warned that his country's military is prepared to face potential threats from India. In response to the attack, India has taken diplomatic steps, including expelling Pakistani nationals, closing the key land border crossing, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the shared use of the Indus River system.
Two of these operations are continuations from previous efforts, while the other two are newly launched. The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, is conducting joint operations, particularly focusing on southern Kashmir. There has been a noticeable increase in security in areas like Pulwama, where searches and combing operations are being carried out in forests and rural locations. To enhance safety, 48 of 87 public parks and gardens in vulnerable areas have been closed.
The attack has sparked outrage across India, with many calling for swift action against Pakistan, which India has long accused of supporting anti-India terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing that India would track down and punish the perpetrators and their supporters.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, warned that his country's military is prepared to face potential threats from India. In response to the attack, India has taken diplomatic steps, including expelling Pakistani nationals, closing the key land border crossing, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the shared use of the Indus River system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment