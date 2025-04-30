Qatar Committed To Promoting South-South Cooperation: Shura Council Deputy Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting development efforts and promoting South-South cooperation through its global development partnerships and humanitarian initiatives.

This came at the opening session of the third South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum, held over two days in Rabat under the theme“Interregional and intercontinental dialogues in the countries of the South: an essential lever for meeting the new challenges of international cooperation and achieving peace, security, stability and shared development,” H E Dr. Al Sulaiti highlighted Qatar's efforts in supporting developing countries. She pointed to Qatar's development and humanitarian aid contributions, as well as its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in supporting the Accelerator Labs initiative.

Dr. Al Sulaiti also emphasized the role of the Education Above All Foundation, launched by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, which seeks to ensure access to education for marginalized children, describing investment in human capital as essential to achieving genuine development.

In addition, she referenced Qatar's preparations to host the second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025, a platform to address issues of social justice, the empowerment of vulnerable groups, and the promotion of global solidarity.

H E Dr. Al Sulaiti underlined the importance of digital transformation for supporting development in the Global South, noting that Qatar has become a leading example in leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable growth.

She drew attention to the plight of the Palestinian people under Israeli aggression, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries, and warned that the lack of international accountability for such crimes threatens global peace and raises questions about the effectiveness of international institutions.

Achieving sustainable development, she argued, is impossible without ensuring international justice. Dr. Al Sulaiti called for a stronger role for regional and international parliaments and reforms to the United Nations system to promote fairness and efficiency.

She also stressed that achieving the aspirations of the Global South for justice, development, and stability requires strong political will and a shared commitment to collective interests, calling for unified efforts to build a more just and sustainable future.

Separately, the Shura Council participated in a forum session on the role of regional initiatives and dialogues in promoting economic integration and joint development among Global South countries.