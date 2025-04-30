403
Pakistan warns about India planning ‘military strike’ within 24–36 hours
(MENAFN) Pakistan has accused India of preparing to carry out a military strike on its territory within the next 24 to 36 hours, raising fears of heightened conflict between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, stating that Islamabad has “credible intelligence” indicating India plans to use the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack as a justification for aggression.
Tarar warned that any military action by India would be met with a “decisive response,” and held New Delhi responsible for any regional fallout.
These claims follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive granting the Indian military full authority to determine how and when to respond to the deadly April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorist group behind the assault, while Pakistan denies any involvement and instead accuses India of fostering anti-Pakistan militant groups.
The terrorist group known as The Resistance Front, believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam shooting. In the aftermath, India launched multiple anti-terror operations in the region, vowing swift retaliation against both the attackers and those allegedly backing them.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif labeled the Pahalgam incident a “false flag operation.” Meanwhile, India’s Deputy Envoy to the UN, Yojna Patel, dismissed the accusations as “baseless.”
