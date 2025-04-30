403
New Children's Book Launches to Help Kids Stay Safe Online - ABCs of Safe Web Surfing by C.D. Richardson
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Parents, teachers, and guardians now have a valuable new resource for teaching children how to navigate the digital world safely. Author and tech industry veteran C.D. Richardson is proud to announce the release of ABCs of Safe Web Surfing: Essential Online Safety Tips for Your Child's First Device, a fun and accessible children's book designed to introduce young readers to the basics of online safety.
“Getting your first device is exciting,” says Richardson. “But it’s important for kids to understand that just like in the real world, there are special rules online to keep them safe while they explore and have fun.”
C.D. Richardson, a proud native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, brings over 15 years of tech industry experience to her writing. Through her work with AROC Adventures, she combines technology and cultural pride to empower young readers with essential digital literacy skills. Richardson passionately advocates for computer science education, emphasizing the importance of diverse representation in the future of technology.
