PSG 'Not Getting Carried Away' Despite Holding Edge Against Arsenal

London: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his "incredible" team after Ousmane Dembele's early goal gave them a 1-0 win away to Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, but insisted there would be no euphoria in their ranks ahead of next week's return.

"I think we showed the mentality that we show in every match and that mentality is a great pleasure for me to see as coach of Paris Saint-Germain," the Spaniard told broadcaster Canal Plus following the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Dembele's goal was all that separated the teams, although substitute Goncalo Ramos hit the bar late on, while Mikel Merino had an effort disallowed for offside at the other end early in the second half.

"I can't complain because it was a game with a lot of strong emotions," Luis Enrique said when asked if he regretted Ramos not converting his late opportunity.

"It is difficult to play in that atmosphere, which was incredible. I think the goal early in the game was important for our confidence and I am happy because you can win or lose a game, but the mentality and ambition that our team shows is incredible."



PSG now know that a draw in Paris next Wednesday, May 7, will be enough for them to advance to the second Champions League final in their history, a year after they lost to Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

"The players will not get carried away," insisted Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League as coach of Barcelona in 2015.

"They know how difficult it is to win a game like this. We need to try to control our emotions, and play our game in front of our supporters, make the most of the strength they give us. It will be tight, but we will be ready."

PSG will hope that Dembele is fit for the second leg after he had to come off in the second half.

The France star was dropped for disciplinary reasons when PSG lost 2-0 away to Arsenal during the league phase of the competition at the start of October.

However, he has been in irresistible form in recent months, and has now scored 33 goals in all competitions this season -- 28 of those goals have come since mid-December.

His goal on Tuesday was a fine first-time finish from a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia assist which followed a fine run from deep by Dembele himself.

"I don't know if he will be ready. If Ousmane can play it's better, but we will still have a proper team even if he can't play," added Luis Enrique.

"It is about the team above all. It is a great result and it was a great collective performance. We showed the desire we have to get to the final," said playmaker Vitinha.