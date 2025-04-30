CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS' STANDARDS EXPERT IS A FEATURED PRESENTER AT SEVERAL KEY PRODUCT SAFETY AND COMPLIANCE EVENTS THIS SPRING 2025

Lambert will first be presenting at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Product Safety and Stewardship Conference in late April and early May. According to AEM, the Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars deliver industry-focused education on new and up-to-date information on topics including, risk assessment, hazard communication, technical publications, standards and regulations, incident investigation & litigation, and other topics impacting AEM-member organizations and the customers they serve. Attendees will walk away with key tools to face current and future challenges.

Lambert's presentation at this event will explain the key standards and requirements for safety labels in the U.S. and internationally, with a focus on the ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2 standards. She'll explore the latest standards updates and what they mean for today's safety and risk professionals. Also included will be a commentary on understanding the applications of these standards and how to overcome challenges, covering common pain points like warnings format options, color, material choices, symbol use, translations, complex messaging, and digital media/warnings (an important area especially in consideration of the release of the new ANSI Z535.7 standard in late 2024).

Clarion Safety & the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering

Later this Spring, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's annual product safety, liability and warnings course will feature a session from Lambert. Lambert's session on warnings and instructions is part of the university's 'Advanced Products' course offered through its College of Engineering – Engineering Professional Development department, and takes place June 2 to 5, 2025 between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Central Time.

"Failure to warn" and "inadequate warnings" top product liability allegations. Lambert will present considerations on creating effective warnings for both domestic and export markets. That will include information on key standards for safety labels in the U.S. and internationally, label content elements, and label material/durability requirements. Her session also includes a team-based workshop designed to help participants analyze warnings using today's standards and best practices, along with a question and answer session to help further their understanding.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She's chair of ANSI Z535.1, the standard that focuses on colors used in visual safety communication, as well as the official liaison between ISO TC/283 and ISO/TC 145 committees, responsible for the library of ISO 7010 registered symbols and the ISO 3864 set of standards.

Rather than an in-person conference, this event is often held virtually, as it is this year, and will be hosted via Zoom or Canva. The courses center around current and emerging safety, warnings and instructions best practices from experienced product safety management professionals including consulting engineers, product safety standards experts, and a defense attorney.

The course is geared toward industrial and commercial equipment manufacturers along with companies who insure them. Course participants are typically safety and design engineers but also include writers of warnings and safety literature, liability and product managers, in-house counsel, and outside experts. Other topics to be covered at this year's conference will include legal responsibility and duty to warn/instruct, writing and designing manuals and warnings and evaluating warnings and instructions.

To learn more about the live online conference, including earning credit hours for the course (CEU and PDH) as well as how to register, visit the University of Wisconsin's website . Enrollment is available through June 2, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Although not required, it is recommended that course participants have the ANSI Z535.4 and ANSI Z535.6 standards on hand throughout the classes.

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering is a top-ranked engineering school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, one of the leading research universities in the world. The college comprises 13 academic departments and dates back to 1857.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

AEM is the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace. In enabling growth together, AEM and its members build momentum for the equipment manufacturing industry and the markets it serves.

For more than a century, the AEM has provided a manufacturer forum for industry- wide action that transcends individual member company size, product line or individual business concerns. Companies participating in AEM work together for the betterment of the industry and public needs, at the state, national, provincial and international levels.

AEM built on the successes and continued the legacy of its founding groups – the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association (CIMA) and the Equipment Manufacturers Institute (EMI). Both groups had a common goal – advocating for better roads that brought products to market faster, safer and more efficiently. Today, AEM consists of 961 member organizations in construction, 529 in agriculture, 507 in mining, 539 in utility, and 379 in forestry.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides custom-printed industrial nameplates, labels, and metal identification solutions through its affiliated business, McLoone Metal Graphics , as well as turnkey machine safety and compliance solutions through its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions . Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at .

