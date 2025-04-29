Brera Holdings PLC's (NASDAQ: BREA) S.S. Juve Stabia S.R.L Posts Largest Valuation Percentage Gain Signals Club's Growing Competitiveness



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, just recorded the highest market value increase for its portfolio club, S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l

The club posted a 36.9% increase since March 15, 2025, an increase from €11.78 million to €16.13 million For Brera, this growth demonstrates the swift impact of its ownership, and the club's growing competitiveness, on and off the pitch

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, just crossed a significant milestone with S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l. Dubbed“The Second Team of Naples,” Juve Stabia just recorded the highest market value increase in Italy's Serie B, according to Transfermarkt. This demonstrates Brera's ownership's swift impact on the club, pointing to the latter's growing competitiveness, on and off the pitch.

“This extraordinary growth reflects both the untapped potential of Juve Stabia and Brera's...

