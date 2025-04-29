JKBOSE Class 12 Results Today

A top official in the Board of School Education confirmed that annual regular results of Class 12th will be declared (tomorrow) on Wednesday afternoon.

Results being declared shortly are just rumours, the official said.

It is important to note that more than 93,000 students wrote the Class 12th annual regular examination, which commenced on 16th February.

As per the official figures, 1,02,298 students across Jammu and Kashmir have registered for the Class 12th annual regular examination, out of which 93,586 fall in soft zone areas while 8,712 students fall in hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Board has set up 989 exam centres-873 in soft zone areas and 116 exam centres in hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir for the students of Class 12th.

This year, the Class 10th to 12th board examinations were scheduled in the month of February as the government restored the previous November session in schools.

