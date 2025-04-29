Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar A Trusted Broker In Regional Diplomacy: US Envoy

Qatar A Trusted Broker In Regional Diplomacy: US Envoy


2025-04-29 07:19:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis affirmed that the State of Qatar is a reliable mediator in regional diplomacy while addressing key challenges facing diplomatic efforts in the region.

Speaking during the second day of the 2025 Global Security Forum, held in Doha under the theme "The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security," His Excellency said that, "It is axiomatic that if the US wants to investigate in how to be helpful in the region whether in Lebanon or North Africa, we start with Qatar."

HE the US Ambassador underscored the State of Qatar's role as a trusted and significant partner for American diplomatic missions both regionally and beyond, also commending the State of Qatar's efforts and main role in facilitating ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

MENAFN29042025000063011010ID1109489017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search