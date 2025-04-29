Qatar A Trusted Broker In Regional Diplomacy: US Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis affirmed that the State of Qatar is a reliable mediator in regional diplomacy while addressing key challenges facing diplomatic efforts in the region.

Speaking during the second day of the 2025 Global Security Forum, held in Doha under the theme "The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security," His Excellency said that, "It is axiomatic that if the US wants to investigate in how to be helpful in the region whether in Lebanon or North Africa, we start with Qatar."

HE the US Ambassador underscored the State of Qatar's role as a trusted and significant partner for American diplomatic missions both regionally and beyond, also commending the State of Qatar's efforts and main role in facilitating ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.