Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Kharkiv With Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Around 22:10 on April 29, Russian forces launched an attack at Kharkiv using Shahed-type kamikaze drones, injuring at least 20 civilians.

That is according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Explosions were heard in the city. Be cautious - Kharkiv is under enemy UAV attack,” the Mayor warned.

Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts were initially struck, followed by Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi. One of the drones reportedly fell near a medical facility, according to Terekhov.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, at least 10 explosions were heard within minutes.

“16 strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. Apartment buildings, private houses, a medical facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. As of now, 20 civilians have been injured, with some reportedly in serious condition,” Mayor Terekhov said at 23:23.

Medical facility damaged inregion due to Russian drone attacks

As previously reported, on April 24, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 14 drones and 11 missiles of various types, launched in three waves from multiple directions. According to the prosecutor's office, two people were injured by shrapnel, three suffered acute stress reactions, and a 14-year-old girl in the suburbs sustained an acoustic trauma. At least 70 buildings were damaged.