Belgium Amb. Underlines Eagerness To Elevate Ties With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yousef Al-Tattan
KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Belgium's Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms affirmed on Tuesday deep-seated relations with Kuwait, and keenness on developing them for wider horizons in all fields.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement while receiving a Belgian trade delegation visiting Kuwait on April 28-30, Dooms added the visit aims to boost bilateral relations and discuss opportunities in development projects, in line with Kuwait's vision.
The delegation is featuring 40 representatives from Belgian companies in the areas of cybersecurity, renewable energy, sustainable development, health services and construction, along some businesspersons and firms of the Duchy of Luxembourg, he noted.
The visitors will shed light on Belgian companies' expertise, he added, hoping for opening new horizons of collaboration with Kuwait.
Meanwhile, Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub, told KUNA in a similar statement this visit shows a strong desire to build new bridges of cooperation with the region's countries, mainly Kuwait.
The delegation seeks to boost relations, and offer expertise and advantages of Belgian companies to Kuwait's bodies, she noted.
In addition, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry received earlier in the day the delegation's members, stressing the deep-rooted relations.
In a news statement, the chamber said the volume of trade exchange between the two sides hit USD 253.5 million in 2023.
Qaisar Hijazin, Secretary General of Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (ABLCC), said Kuwait is a key investment partner through setting up strategic projects in oil and gas in Belgium.
Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority made a presentation on Kuwait Vison 2035 and touched upon the most important projects and partnerships in all sectors.
The visiting delegation is set to meet with a number of Kuwait's institutions and governmental bodies, along representatives of the private sector, to discuss commercial and economic opportunities of collaboration. (end)
