LG Electronics Showcases New Infotainment Solutions With Taiwan's Mediatek

LG Electronics announced Tuesday that it has showcased a next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system developed in collaboration with Taiwan-based semiconductor giant MediaTek, Azernews reports.

The new system, unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025, allows passengers to enjoy different content on multiple in-car displays-all powered by a single chip and operating system (OS). According to LG Electronics, this simplifies system architecture while enhancing user experience.

The innovation integrates MediaTek's“Dimensity Auto Platform” system-on-chip with LG's own multi-user solutions. These solutions are based on an Android-based automotive OS co-developed with Google, enabling seamless interaction between displays and customized content for each passenger.

This advancement is part of LG Electronics' broader strategy to pivot toward next-generation industries, particularly vehicle components and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), after exiting the smartphone market in 2021.

Earlier this year, LG also partnered with Qualcomm to introduce cutting-edge solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, signaling its growing footprint in the future mobility ecosystem.

“With our innovative solutions and technology, we will continue to expand our partnerships with global companies to shape the future of vehicle technology and lead the transition to software-defined vehicles,” said Eun Seok-hyun, vice president at LG Electronics.

The global automotive infotainment market is projected to exceed $40 billion by 2030, driven by the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles that rely heavily on digital cockpit systems. LG's entry into this space places it in direct competition with industry leaders like Bosch, Continental, and Harman (a Samsung subsidiary).