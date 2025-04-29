403
Kuwait Participates In 2025 Annual WBG, IMF Spring Meetings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait participated in the annual spring meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Washington, D.C. from April 21 to 26.
Leading the delegation was Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Munaifi, who met with multiple officials from the WBG and IMF, discussing public finance reforms, government subsidies, wage and salary reforms, and ways to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
Al-Munaifi met with Director of the IMF for the Middle East and Central Asia Dr. Jihad Azour, and WBG Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Ousmane Dione, who both stressed their readiness to support and coordinate with Kuwait.
She also met with Executive Director of WBG Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, and his IMF counterpart, Mohammed Maait, where they discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation, as well as highlighting Kuwait's achievements in the field of economic reforms.
Al-Munaifi participated in the closed ministerial session organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance, with the aim to follow up on efforts related to supporting recovery and reconstruction in Syria, as well as the current economic challenges in light of rising geopolitical tension.
She praised the Middle East Center for Economics and Finance for its pivotal role in promoting sustainable economic development in the region.
She also met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Finance and Development Roland de Marcellus to focus on the latest economic reforms in Kuwait, including enacting new laws on boosting financial stability.
The Kuwaiti side reviewed efforts made in improving business environment, digital transformation and robust Kuwaiti investments in the US market.
The US official expressed delight for partnership between Microsoft and Kuwait.
In addition, both sides stressed the need of encouraging US firms for investments in infrastructure and housing cities, and enhancing economic collaboration and broadening partnership for their common interests. (end)
