403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 29/04: Bullish Pennant (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 99,000. Add a stop-loss at 92,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 92,000. Add a stop-loss at 99,000.
More data shows that crypto investors in Wall Street acquired coins worth over $3.2 billion last week. That increase happened as investors predicted that Bitcoin would mirror gold's performance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe BTC/USD pair has jumped sharply in the past few days, moving from a low of 74,437 on April 9 to a high of 96,000 last week. It has formed a bullish pennant pattern, a popular continuation sign.Bitcoin has moved above the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). it also jumped above the key resistance level at 88,760, the neckline of the double-bottom chart pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key point at 99,000. A drop below the support at 92,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment