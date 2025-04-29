Extremist Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Orders Closure Of Jerusalem Fund And Endowment Offices

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem /PNN/

Israel's far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued an order on Monday to shut down the offices of the Jerusalem Fund and Endowment in East Jerusalem, in a blatant violation of international laws and norms and, marking another aggressive measure targeting the Palestinian presence in the occupied city.

The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the move, stating it falls within the framework of a systematic campaign by the Israeli government aimed at drying up the sources of Palestinian civil society work and confiscating any initiative that supports and empowers the residents of Jerusalem economically and socially.

The Governorate further asserted that Ben-Gvir-well-known for his extremist and racist positions-has once again committed a political crime that underscores the occupation's accelerating policy of unprecedented escalation. This policy, it warned, seeks to strangle Palestinian life in Jerusalem and undermine the resilience of its residents.