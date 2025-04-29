Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Extremist Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Orders Closure Of Jerusalem Fund And Endowment Offices

Extremist Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Orders Closure Of Jerusalem Fund And Endowment Offices


2025-04-29 02:17:25
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem /PNN/

Israel's far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued an order on Monday to shut down the offices of the Jerusalem Fund and Endowment in East Jerusalem, in a blatant violation of international laws and norms and, marking another aggressive measure targeting the Palestinian presence in the occupied city.

The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the move, stating it falls within the framework of a systematic campaign by the Israeli government aimed at drying up the sources of Palestinian civil society work and confiscating any initiative that supports and empowers the residents of Jerusalem economically and socially.

The Governorate further asserted that Ben-Gvir-well-known for his extremist and racist positions-has once again committed a political crime that underscores the occupation's accelerating policy of unprecedented escalation. This policy, it warned, seeks to strangle Palestinian life in Jerusalem and undermine the resilience of its residents.

MENAFN29042025000205011050ID1109487831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search