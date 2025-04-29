Inside Geneva: Women, Girls And Cuts To Humanitarian Aid
Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.
-
More from this auth
-
Apple PodcastsExternal link
SpotifyExternal link
Amazon MusicExternal link
Podcast IndexExternal link
OvercastExternal link
YouTubeExternal link
iHeartRadioExternal link
PandoraExternal link
Podcast AddictExternal link
CastroExternal link
CastboxExternal link
PodchaserExternal link
Pocket CastsExternal link
DeezerExternal link
Listen NotesExternal link
Player FMExternal link
GoodpodsExternal link
True FansExternal link
Buzzsprout RSS Feed External l
“I am most sad for all the millions of people living with HIV and affected by HIV whose lives have been upended. They have lost access to life-saving medication. They have showed up at clinics for support, only to find no one there to help them,” says Angeli Achrekar, Deputy Executive Director for the Programme Branch at the Joint United Nations (UN) Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
The cuts are hitting women and girls especially hard.
“Right now, a woman dies from a preventable form of maternal mortality every two minutes. That's unacceptable. One of the grants that the United States has just cut supports the training and salaries of midwives,” says Sarah Craven, Director of the Washington Office of UNFPA, the UN Population Fund.
+ US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy
What will happen to local NGOs in crisis zones that relied on UN support?
“I have to have hope. I am the leader of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society. I have staff and 12,000 volunteers behind me. So, I always have to be really strong and give hope to everyone to continue serving Sudan,” says Aida Al-Sayed Abdullah, Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.More More The outlook for International Geneva in 2025
This content was published on Dec 26, 2024 Will Donald Trump cut off the flow of money to International Geneva, which depends largely on US funding?Read more: The outlook for International Geneva in 202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment