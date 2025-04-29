Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inside Geneva: Women, Girls And Cuts To Humanitarian Aid

Inside Geneva: Women, Girls And Cuts To Humanitarian Aid


2025-04-29 02:15:41
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Inside Geneva this week, aid agencies count the costs of funding cuts. This content was published on April 29, 2025 - 10:00 2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.

  • More from this auth
Inside Geneva Subscribe to
  • Apple PodcastsExternal link
  • SpotifyExternal link
  • Amazon MusicExternal link
  • Podcast IndexExternal link
  • OvercastExternal link
  • YouTubeExternal link
  • iHeartRadioExternal link
  • PandoraExternal link
  • Podcast AddictExternal link
  • CastroExternal link
  • CastboxExternal link
  • PodchaserExternal link
  • Pocket CastsExternal link
  • DeezerExternal link
  • Listen NotesExternal link
  • Player FMExternal link
  • GoodpodsExternal link
  • True FansExternal link
  • Buzzsprout RSS Feed External l
External Content

“I am most sad for all the millions of people living with HIV and affected by HIV whose lives have been upended. They have lost access to life-saving medication. They have showed up at clinics for support, only to find no one there to help them,” says Angeli Achrekar, Deputy Executive Director for the Programme Branch at the Joint United Nations (UN) Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The cuts are hitting women and girls especially hard.

“Right now, a woman dies from a preventable form of maternal mortality every two minutes. That's unacceptable. One of the grants that the United States has just cut supports the training and salaries of midwives,” says Sarah Craven, Director of the Washington Office of UNFPA, the UN Population Fund.

+ US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy

What will happen to local NGOs in crisis zones that relied on UN support?

“I have to have hope. I am the leader of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society. I have staff and 12,000 volunteers behind me. So, I always have to be really strong and give hope to everyone to continue serving Sudan,” says Aida Al-Sayed Abdullah, Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

More More The outlook for International Geneva in 2025

This content was published on Dec 26, 2024 Will Donald Trump cut off the flow of money to International Geneva, which depends largely on US funding?

Read more: The outlook for International Geneva in 202

MENAFN29042025000210011054ID1109487806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search